CHIWENGA PUSHES FOR LOCAL MEDICAL TREATMENTS

VICE-PRESIDENT and Health minister Constantino Chiwenga has said Zimbabwe should be the preferred destination for healthcare services.
He made the remarks in a speech read on his behalf at the
official opening of this year’s Association of Health Funders of Zimbabwe
annual stakeholders conference in Victoria Falls by his deputy John Mangwiro.
Chiwenga said there was need for an overhaul of the health
sector so as to avoid outbound travels for health care services.
“Government wishes to see quality services in public sector
facilities and good outcomes. Our country should be a preferred destination for
healthcare services/in-bound medical tourism as well as reverse the
outward-bound trips for healthcare services. This is why renovating and
re-equipping is a priority area for which we keenly invite the Private Sector
to be part of,” he said.
His remarks come at a time when the country has been
subjected to attacks over its poor health system that has forced many citizens
to seek medical care services in South Africa, India and China.
Ironically, Chiwenga is one of the government bureaucrats,
among them President Emmerson Mnangagwa and former Vice-President Kembo Mohadi,
who often fly out for medical treatment in other countries.
Chiwenga said government was committed to eliminating the
challenge of mental health in the country.
“As government, we look forward to seeing aggressive
programmes on prevention and as well as a deliberate focus on mental health
which has not received requisite attention over the years,” he said.
“Therefore, as you structure your packages, you should
provide for both prevention and efficient management of non-communicable diseases
which have become a silent killer. Mental health is a time bomb, which has been
exacerbated by alcohol and drug abuse.” Newsday
