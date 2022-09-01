CHAOS AS SCHOOLS REJECT ZIMDOLLARS

SEVERAL schools across the country are demanding fees exclusively in United States (US) dollars owing to rising inflation, a development that has left parents and guardians in quandary ahead of schools’ opening on Monday.
This comes despite that the majority of parents and
guardians are earning exclusively in the local currency.
Government gave the greenlight for schools to peg fees in
US dollars and that the same be payable in local currency at the prevailing
interbank rate.
However, some schools are demanding fees exclusively in
hard currency, while others are giving parents and guardians an option to pay
half of the fees in local currency and the other half in US dollars.
Yesterday, government said it would deregister schools
which refuse to comply with its directive that they should accept the local
currency equivalent of the US dollar fees, failure which the Zimbabwe
Anti-Corruption Commission would be unleashed on them.
Confusion rocked the market as some schools were using
parallel market rates of up to $1 000 against US$1, while the official rate is
at $547:US$1.
Information gathered by NewsDay showed that some schools
have since suspended their local currency accounts, leaving parents with no
other option but to pay in foreign currency.
A circular dated August 12, 2022 from one school (name
supplied) read: “We are very thankful for the constructive deliberations we
had. We can conclude that most parents have agreed on paying fees in United
States dollars. Those who may need more clarity, you can contact the head.”
A circular from another school (name supplied) read: “How
are (you) parents? Following our successful EGM [extraordinary general
meeting], it was resolved that the current levy should remain at RTGS15 000 or
US$30 at today’s interbank rate. Parents are encouraged to pay in USD to enable
a smooth running of school operations and a nostro account was opened to this
effect. You can pay from Monday August 22.”
Contacted for comment, Primary and Secondary Education
ministry spokesperson Taungana Ndoro said: “Schools that continue to defy
government policy risk deregistration, while the culprits risk being prosecuted
by the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission.
Progressive Teachers Union of Zimbabwe secretary-general
Raymond Majongwe said there was chaos in pegging school fees which had been
influenced by poor government policies.
“Schools have dollarised, just like what the economy has
literally done,” Majongwe said.
“This actually exposes the government (for) its policies on
currency. Government is refusing to acknowledge that the economy has dollarised
when all other public institutions are demanding foreign currency. The whole
education system is in jeopardy. Unless the government accepts that the
Zimdollar is not working, we are doomed.”
Zimbabwe National Union of School Heads secretary-general
Munyaradzi Majoni said schools that were charging in US dollars had applied for
permission from government and received approved.
“Government requires schools to apply first for them to be
able to peg fees in US dollars,” Majoni said.
“So what it means is that only schools that have been approved by the government can charge in United States dollars, payable in local currency. The problem is on the issues of government inconsistency on policies, where sometimes the directives are not clear and leave the school heads guessing on what they should do, especially given the hyper-inflationary (environment) that we are experiencing.” Newsday
