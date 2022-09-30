CHAMISA IN DIPLOMATIC OFFENSIVE TO FREE SIKHALA

OPPOSITION leader Nelson Chamisa says the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) has launched a diplomatic offensive in the region and abroad to secure the release from remand prison of legislators Job Sikhala and Godfrey Sithole.
Chamisa said Sikhala and Sithole, who face a charge of
public incitement to violence, alongside 14 other Nyatsime residents following violent
skirmishes at the funeral of murdered activist Moreblessing Ali, did not commit
any offence.
They have been in detention since June 14 and have been
denied bail countless times.
“We have done everything to make sure that within the
confines of legality, constitutionality and peace, we are able to secure their
release.
“I will not go into detail on what we are doing within the
country and across the region and continent and United Nations to make sure
that the issue of this pre-trial incarceration is dealt with,” Chamisa said at
the launch of the party’s electoral reform blueprint in Harare on Thursday.
“It’s a sad day and it continues to be a sad moment. What
is clear is that they did not commit any offence.
“Their offence is to stand against depression, oppression,
corruption, dictatorship and bad governance. That surely cannot be an offence
as they were voted on the basis of that platform by the people of Zimbabwe.”
President Emmerson Mnangagwa has already been petitioned by
more than 50 000 people over the continued detention of Sikhala, Sithole and
the 14 Nyatsime residents.
Mnangagwa has not commented on the petition, but
presidential spokesperson George Chaaramba has declared that the President
would not intervene in the case to respect separation of powers between the
Judiciary and the Executive.
Chamisa said the continued detention of the CCC members was
an assault on democracy.
“It’s a clear assault on democracy and the will of the
people. It’s also an undermining of sovereign declaration of the people who
elected them. They are not Hounourables by mistake or omission. You do not
treat Hounourable members like common criminals, especially on the basis of an
allegation which is politically contrived and motivated,” Chamisa said.
Analysts have also castigated the 16’s continued detention
and raised concerns of bias after high-profile criminal suspects such as Zanu
PF legislator Mayor Justice Wadyajena and party activist Mike Chimombe were
granted bail on their fraud charges.
“The treatment of the Nyatsime 16 versus high-profile
multi-million dollar fraud suspects is the reason why Zimbabwe needs judicial
reforms. The case of the Nyatsime 16 is plain persecution, instead of
prosecution, while real criminals enjoy impunity,” human rights activist Farai
Maguwu said.
“This is the summary measure of the degree to which we have
failed to attain the aspirations of the liberation struggle and the reason why
other countries do not want strong diplomatic ties with us. Rule of Law is the
fundamental bedrock upon which modern societies are built.”
Political analyst Methuseli Moyo added: “On one hand, one
would argue that the law has been weaponised. On the other, one would argue
that the law has been politicised. Politics has clouded everything. It becomes
difficult now to say which is which.”
Another analyst Effie Ncube said: “All this contravenes the
Constitution, which guarantees equal protection of the law and presumption of
innocence.” Newsday
0 comments:
Post a Comment