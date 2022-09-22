CHAMISA ACTIVIST CHARGED WITH INSULTING ED

A KADOMA Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) member Emmanuel Manguda has been charged with posting an image deemed derogatory to President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

Manguda, an interim CCC Kadoma district secretary, is being charged with cyber bullying and harassment under section 164B of the Cyber and Data Protection Act.

According to the Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights (ZLHR), Manguda posted a picture of a cockroach bearing the head of the President in May.

Lawyer Douglas Chikwangani said he was summoned by Kadoma police, and “was advised that he was being charged for contravening section 164B of the Cyber and Data Protection Act for cyber bullying and harassment.”

Manguda is yet to appear in court.

If convicted, he faces up to 10 years in jail, a fine or both.

Section 164B of the Act says anyone who posts a message, picture or material with the intent to coerce, intimidate, harass, threaten, bully or cause substantial emotional distress, or to degrade, humiliate or demean any other person shall be guilty of an offence. Newsday