CCC MEMBERS TEAR-GASSED IN MATABELELAND

Zimbabwean police tossed teargas at members of the Citizen Coalition for Change at Legion Mine in rural Matabeleland South where they were holding a meeting on mapping the way forward for a council by-election set for October. According to CCC member, Nonhlanhla Mlotshwa, some of the activists were taken to hospital while one of them was arrested for contravening provisions of the Maintenance of Order and Peace Act. The activist is set to appear before a Gwanda magistrate on Monday. VOA
