BUSINESSMAN WHO BLUDGEONED WIFE'S LOVER ESCAPES JAIL

A CHIPINGE businessman, Edmore Mwoyongewenyu, who severely bludgeoned his wife’s boyfriend after trapping the lovebirds escaped a long incarceration for attempted murder charges.
Mwoyongewenyu
was slapped with a 30-months jail term for severely assaulting Shepherd
Makwenjere.
However, the
sentence was wholly suspended for five years on condition that he performs 510
hours of community service at Mutsvangwa Primary School in Chimanimani.
His accomplice,
Vincent Mapuranga, was also slapped with 24 months imprisonment which was
wholly suspended on condition that he performs 420 hours of community service
at Gaza High School.
The third
accused person, Moses Mazuka, was acquitted. In sentencing Mwoyongewenyu,
Chipinge regional magistrate, Mr Noel Mupeiwa said Mwoyongewenyu should not
have taken the law into his own hands.
“It was not
right for the accused person to resist police arrest. The accused breached the
law by assaulting the complainant,” he said.
However, Mr
Mupeiwa noted that Mwoyongewenyu’s actions were a result of mental anguish as a
result of provocation.
He stated that
a fine would be improper as it would trivilialise the offence.
“Despite this
provocation, the accused managed to control himself. He did not act
spontaneously. He could have killed the complainant if he wanted to do it,”
reads part of Mr Mupeiwa’s judgment.
Mr Mupeiwa also
stated that Mukwenjere managed to recover after the assault.
He said the
doctor testified that Makwenjere is now fully recovered and able to perform all
his duties.
It was the
State’s case, led by Mr Themba Dhliwayo, that on May 28, Mwoyongewenyu lured
Makwenjere to his house after suspecting that the complainant was having an
affair with his wife, Naume Makuyana.
While at
Mwoyongewenyu’s house, Makwenjere was heavily assaulted and he sustained
serious injuries.
Makwenjere is
suing Mwoyongewenyu for US$205 000 and $465 494 as delictual damages. Manica
Post
0 comments:
Post a Comment