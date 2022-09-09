BUSINESSMAN PUNCHES HOTEL STAFFER

A HARARE company executive has been jailed six months for punching his employee at a Beitbridge hotel during an argument over firewood.

Pascal Musavaya (51), chief executive officer for Hilmax Engineering in Southerton, Harare, will, however, do 270 hours of community service at Selous Primary School in Harare.

He appeared before Beitbridge Magistrate Tafadzwa Gwazemba on Tuesday who committed his six-month sentence to community service.

On August 30 this year, Musavaya arrived at Kuduland Safari Camp to fulfil his prearranged booking in the company of some people including women.

He was received by Gamuchirai Bridget Tsuro who allocated them rooms, but he complained that there was little firewood at the fireplace.

He asked for more and was given. An unsatisfied Musavaya then punched Tsuro once on the mouth resulting in her bleeding. She reported the matter to the police leading to his arrest.

But police released Musavaya, only to re-arrest him when Tsuro threatened to report the matter to their seniors. Musavaya pleaded guilty to the charge. Newsday