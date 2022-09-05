BOY ELECTROCUTED AT HRE AGRIC SHOW

A 12-YEAR-OLD boy was electrocuted at the Luna Park during the Zimbabwe Agricultural Show on Saturday.
Police said the boy touched the metal body of an electric
swing known as the paratrooper and was electrocuted.
National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul
Nyathi said: “The ZRP reports a sad incident in which a 12-year-old boy was
electrocuted after he touched the metal body of an electric swing known as
paratrooper on September 3, 2022 at Zimbabwe Agricultural Show Luna Park,
Harare.
“The victim died upon arrival at Parirenyatwa Group of
Hospitals. Investigations are in progress”.
Meanwhile, Asst Comm Nyathi said police in Ruwa are
investigating a case of murder in which a three-year-old girl died on Saturday
at Mabvazuva after she was assaulted with a belt by her uncle, Ronald Moda,
last Friday.
“The victim had allegedly messed herself after falling ill and this did not go down well with the suspect. The suspect is on the run,” he said. Herald
0 comments:
Post a Comment