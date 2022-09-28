BLACK MAMBA KILLS THREE FAMILY MEMBERS

A HURUNGWE man, Tapiwa Musiiwa is appealing for financial assistance to bury three members of his family who succumbed to snake bites in Karuru village last week.
Musiiwa lost his wife, daughter and nephew after they were
reportedly bitten by a black mamba while fetching firewood.
His wife and daughter died last Friday at Sally Mugabe
Central Hospital where they were battling for life. Musiiwa’s nephew died at
Chinhoyi Provincial Hospital on Tuesday afternoon.
Moonlight Funeral Assurance donated three coffins.
“I am appealing to well-wishers to help me ferry their
bodies to our rural home to be laid to rest,” Musiiwa said in a telephone
interview from Chinhoyi.
“The bodies must be ferried from Sally Mugabe Central
Hospital mortuary and the other from Chinhoyi Provincial Hospital. This is a
family tragedy and we are still yet to come to terms with it.”
Musiiwa’s Ecocash number is 0779 891 113
According to Musiiwa, the unfortunate incident occurred in
Chikura part of Murimbika Village, near Mushangishe valley, Chief Kazangarare.
The area is about 60km north of Karoi town.
“The three were fetching firewood when the incident
occurred. My daughter Nyarai (21) was the first to be bitten by the snake on
the left leg. Her mother tried to assist her and she was bitten on the breast.
Our nephew (Tawanda) aged 15, after sensing danger tried to flee from the
scene, but the snake followed and bit him on the ankle,” said Musiiwa.
He added that efforts were made by some villagers to help
the three to access medication, but it took long because the mountainous area
was hard to reach by car.
They were later ferried to Karoi District Hospital before
being transferred to Chinhoyi and Sally Mugabe hospitals.
Chief Abel Mbasera Chundu, who is also a Senator, offered
80 litres of fuel to the family.
“We need to help the Musiiwa family during this trying
time,” said Chief Chundu.
The black mamba is a highly venomous snake capable of
biting and killing 20 people in succession. Newsday
