AUDITOR GENERAL TO BE GRILLED IN PARLY

LEGISLATORS have demanded that Auditor-General (AG) Mildred Chiri be summoned to Parliament to explain why allocated funds in some ministries and government entities for 2021 have not been accounted for.
Chiri recently presented the 2021 appropriation accounts
audit report for several ministries in Parliament.
The report covers financial statements on appropriation
accounts, finance and revenue statements and fund accounts, highlighting the
key audit findings and recommendations.
On a point of national interest in the National Assembly on
Thursday, Harare East legislator Tendai Biti (Citizens Coalition for Change)
expressed concern over unaccounted votes and demanded an explanation from
Finance minister Mthuli Ncube and the AG.
“I am gravely concerned that having looked at the
appropriation accounts for 2021, those accounts must be prepared according to
the International Public Sector Accounting Standards,” Biti said.
“They must also be prepared according to the International
Standards of Supreme Audit Institutions. If you go to the accounts we received,
you will see that there is no appropriation account that is commended on by the
auditor in respect of about six key ministries.”
Biti cited the Finance and Economic Development; Lands and
Agriculture; Health and Child Care; Higher and Tertiary Education; Women’s
Affairs, Small to Medium Enterprises, Home Affairs ministries and the Public
Service Commission.
The report exposes serious graft, mismanagement and
corporate mis-governance in several parastatals and state entities.
But Biti said legislators needed answers from Chiri.
“The appropriation accounts are the accounts that tell us
how much was spent and received. Overall, Mr Speaker Sir, the audit report does
not have an overall appropriation of how much was used in 2021,” Biti said.
“Can the Parliamentary Public Accounts Committee be
directed to summon the Auditor-General so that she can explain before the
committee why the 2021 audit report which has been put in our emails does not
meet those standards? This is so important given the high levels of corruption
in our country at the present moment.”
In response, Speaker of the National Assembly Jacob Mudenda
said: “I would rather go by your last recommendation, that is, the Public
Accounts Committee must summon the Auditor-General to find out why those votes
have not been accounted for.” Newsday
0 comments:
Post a Comment