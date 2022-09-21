ASSAULT TRIAL : BITI COMPLAINS AGAIN

The assault trial of Tendai Biti continued today with him shifting goal posts again.
The under pressure politician is now blaming the Justice
Service Commission representatives for plotting against him.
Biti is facing charges of manhandling a Zimbabwean investor
Mrs Tatiana Aleshina at the Harare Magistrates Court.
The CCC legislator has been blaming everyone but himself
from the onset of this assault case. He is on record alleging the infringement
of his rights by the ruling party, Government officials, media representatives,
and the security forces.
Today, he submitted that his rights to a fair trial before
an impartial tribunal were infringed, and he wrote a letter of complaint to the
prosecutor.
In response to Biti’s allegations, the magistrate has been
on record, ordering Biti to submit relevant evidence to the assault case, and
to expedite the proceedings.
Ever since the trial commenced a year ago, Biti had been
making applications to have Mr Reza and Mrs Muchuchuti recused from handling
his case.
So far it has been two months with him making an
application for referral of this matter to the Constitutional Court in what
legal experts view as a deliberate attempt to delay court proceedings. Herald
