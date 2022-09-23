ANOTHER ROBBER ESCAPES FROM JAIL

Another 23-year-old robber has escaped from lawful custody in Gweru where he was serving a 48-month jail term for plain robbery.
Police have since launched a manhunt for the suspect, Peter
Sigauke who escaped on Monday.
National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul
Nyathi confirmed.
“Police in Gweru are appealing for information which may
lead to the arrest of Peter Sigauke aged 23 in connection with a case of
escaping from prison in Lalapanzi on September 19, 2022. The suspect was
serving 48 months’ imprisonment for plain robbery.
“Anyone with information to contact ZRP Midlands on (0542)
228636 or (0542) 230837, National Complaints Desk on (0242) 703631, WhatsApp on
0712 800197 or report at any nearest Police Station,” he said.
On Tuesday, a 22-year-old housebreaker escaped from lawful
custody at Mutoko Prison while serving a 14-month jail term.
Tinashe Rupiya had been arrested for a case of unlawful
entry into premises before he was convicted and sentenced in Mutoko before he
escaped yesterday.
Police have since launched a manhunt for Rupiya whose
whereabouts are still not known.
“Police in Mutoko are appealing for information which may
lead to the arrest of Tinashe Rupiya aged 22 in connection with escaping from
lawful custody at a prison in Mutoko on September 20, 2022.
“The suspect was serving a 14-month sentence for a case of
unlawful entry into premises. Anyone with information to contact ZRP Murewa
Operations on (06521) 22777, National Complaints Desk on (0242) 703631,
WhatsApp on 0712 800 197 or report at any nearest Police Station,” Asst Comm
Nyathi said. Herald
