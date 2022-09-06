ACID ATTACK : HUBBY JAILED

A 33-YEAR-OLD Harare man who attempted to kill his wife by pouring acid over her head after she reported him for physical abuse charges, has been sentenced to an effective seven years in jail.

Tatenda Pasipamire was initially sentenced to 10 years when he appeared before magistrate Mrs Ignatio Mhene, charged with attempted murder, but three years were suspended on condition of future good behaviour.

If he commits any assault when he comes out, the three years will be added to the new sentence.

Pasipamire poured acid on his wife, Editah Mutembo, leaving her badly injured on her head and face after his original trial on domestic violence charges had opened.

On March 23 at around 7pm, Mrs Mutembo arrived home from the Harare Magistrates Court in the company of her children after giving evidence.

Pasipamire had been ordered to return to court the following day for judgment in the matter.

Pasipamire sensed imprisonment and when his wife and children arrived, he started shouting at Mrs Matambo saying she would not stay at the house while he was in jail.

He reportedly said: “Hapana anogara pano kana ini ndisingagare pano”.

He was holding an acid container during the time he was shouting at his wife and then poured the acid on Matambo’s head, face and chest resulting in first her braids falling off and sustaining serious injuries to her head and body. She was immediately rushed to Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals for treatment.

Irked by her father’s conduct, their daughter went to the police on the following morning and told all.

Pasipamire was then arrested and taken to court where he was convicted of attempted murder after a full trial.

Mr Shepherd Makonde prosecuted. Herald