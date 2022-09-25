7 000 LITRES OF STOLEN DIESEL RECOVERED



Police in Masvingo have recovered 7000 litres of diesel and other hazardous substances such as ethanol after swooping on a syndicate that was stealing from accident victims along the Harare-Beitbridge highway near Ngundu.

Four suspects have since been nabbed with investigations currently underway to arrest more suspects following the launch of an operation to curb theft from accident victims.

Some of the recovered plastic containers filled with diesel being offloaded from a police truck at Ngundu police station in Masvingo.

The operation, dubbed Operation Against Theft from Accident Victims, was spearheaded by police at Ngundu.

According to the Masvingo provincial police spokesperson Inspector Kudakwashe Dhewa, besides over 200 plastic containers filled with diesel, police also recovered ethanol, sunlight liquid and washing powder during the operation which kicked off on September 23.

“We have so far arrested four suspects at Lundi Business Centre near Ngundu for unlawfully dealing with hazardous substances,” he said.

“During the operation we managed to recover 266 x 20 litres of diesel, 210x12drums of diesel, 440 litres of dish wash, 13 empty drums, 153 empty 20 litre containers, 3 empty Jerry cans, 14×325 grammes Jameson baby jelly, 12 packets of braids, 10x50kg of fertilizer, 2×50 kg of surf, 3×50 kg of peas, 5 litres Ignite 200 SL herbicide.”

Inspector Dhewa said police also recovered boxes of surf, powdered milk, 40 litres of ethanol and 80 litres of engine oil during the operation.

He warned those earning a living from proceeds of crime that the long arm of the law would always catch up with them.

Police sources say theft from accident victims along the Harare-Beitbridge highway has been rampant and picked up from 2019 until police decided to swoop on the suspects following a tip off.