2018 SHOOTING VICTIMS : GOVT OFFERS US$2 COMPENSATION

GOVERNMENT reportedly gave $1 000 only as “compensation” to families of the August 1, 2018 army shooting victims, NewsDay Weekender has learnt.
The amount, given to assist burial of those killed by army
personnel during the post-election protests over delayed announcement of
presidential election results, translates to less than US$2.
Families of the six people killed during the disturbances
opened up this week saying wounds of the incident are still fresh.
President Emmerson Mnangagwa narrowly beat opposition
leader Nelson Chamisa in the disputed elections, with the case spilling into
the Constitutional Court, where Chamisa lost the challenge.
During the post-election protests the army, using live
ammunition, opened fire on fleeing protesters, killing Silvia Maphosa, Galvin
Dean Charles, Ishmael Kumire, Jealous Chakandira, Challenge Tauro and Brian
Zhuwawo.
Thirty-five others were wounded in the shootings in
Harare’s central business district.
The killings hogged the international limelight, forcing
Mnangagwa to appoint a commission of inquiry, headed by former South African
President Kgalema Motlanthe, to investigate the killings.
Among a raft of recommendations, the commission said
families of the deceased should be compensated and that perpetrators be held
accountable.
Last week, the Crisis in Zimbabwe Coalition (CiCZ) hosted a
roundtable discussion to measure progress on implementation of the recommendations
of the commission, and victims of the deceased expressed sadness over their
neglect.
Alison Charles, who lost her brother Galvin Dean, could not
hold back her tears saying her brother was killed like a dog”.
“My brother died like a dog. He was never a violent
person,” Alison said in-between tears.
“I have tried litigation to no avail. The government is
untouchable and unapproachable. The only compensation we got from the
government was the $1 000 deposited into our accounts to cover some funeral expenses.
“It was not even enough at the time as we were assisted by
loved ones and friends.”
Maxwell Tauro said he wanted justice to find closure over
the killing of his son Charles Tauro.
“I found out on social media that my son was shot, but I
did not believe it,” he said
“My wounds are still fresh. I can’t even maintain my son’s
grave because I have no money. He was our breadwinner.
“I am also demanding justice. We need to know the
perpetrators.”
CiCZ chairperson Peter Mutasa said August 1, 2018 brings
sad memories, and expressed regret that there is no will on the part of
government to compensate the victims.
“We look at the August 1, 2018 shootings with sadness and
grief as deceased families are yet to be compensated four years after the
shootings,” Mutasa said.
"We are continuing to engage the commission and we
have written to them and I don’t know if it’s bad or good news. Our secretariat
has just received communication with the Motlanthe Commission to engage again
on September 30.”
Opposition leader Linda Masarira, who testified before the
Motlanthe commission, later donated five bags of cement to Tauro for his son’s
grave.
"There is no political will to compensate the victims.
There should be a special fund to compensate the families,” Masarira said.
Newsday
0 comments:
Post a Comment