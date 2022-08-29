ZIMBAS TO PROTEST AT UN

A GROUP of Zimbabweans in the United States are plotting to protest over lack of electoral reforms and abuse of human rights in Zimbabwe during next month’s United Nations General Assembly.
The protesters want to use the platform to deliver their
message at the event that is expected to attract world leaders, politicians,
academics and human rights experts from across the globe.
In a statement yesterday, Zimbabwe Diaspora Voices
secretary Ronnie Muvirimi confirmed the planned protest saying they were
currently mobilising other pressure groups in the US to join them.
“I do hereby reach out to you to share an invitation for
your organisation to please participate in a peaceful protest against the
electoral fraud and human rights abuses in Zimbabwe that will take place at the
United Nations Headquarters in New York City on September 24, 2022.
“This is a Zimbabwe citizens’ driven event being
spearheaded by Zimbabwe Diaspora Voices working in collaboration with various
other human rights and democracy organisations. The demonstration is open to
all Zimbabwe citizens and also to all those who empathise with the plight of
the Zimbabwean people,” the statement read.
Zimbabweans outside the country have been calling for
electoral reforms; mainly the introduction of the diaspora vote to enable them
to vote in next year’s polls.
“This year, we the Zimbabwe citizens, are demanding
electoral reforms in Zimbabwe. In addition, we are also highlighting the
massive human rights abuses and the general abject poverty Zimbabwe citizens
are exposed to due to the high levels of corruption and general incompetence by
the government,” added Muvirimi.
Zimbabwe is currently under the spotlight over gross human
rights abuses that range from political persecutions to violence perpetrated by
State security agents on opposition party members.
Human rights abuses and democracy issues have resulted in
Zimbabwe being placed under targeted sanctions by the US and European Union.
Newsday
