ZANU PF PUSHES FOR GOKWE WIN

THE ruling ZANU PF has amplified its Gokwe Kabuyuni by-election campaign, with the electorate being urged to vote for the party to ensure uninterrupted development in the area.

The ZANU PF leadership from all wings descended on the Gokwe Kabuyuni constituency this Wednesday to drum up support for the ruling party candidate, Cde Spencer Tshuma, who is vying to replace Honourable Leonard Chikomba who died in May this year.

The party leadership took the opportunity to explain some of the development projects that the Second Republic has embarked on and completed.

“Cde Tshuma is doing well in this community in terms of development. Let’s go behind him because he is a man of action and fewer words. He is embracing the Second Republic’s mantra of leaving no one and no place behind,” said Senator Mabel Chinomona, ZANU PF Secretary for Women’s Affairs.

“We want our party to win resoundingly in this upcoming election let’s rally behind Cde Tshuma. We want to continue with development in our community and country at large and I know you are seeing what the Second Republic has done and is doing,” said Senator Monica Mutsvangwa, ZANU PF Women’s League Secretary for Administration.

ZANU PF Midlands Province Chairperson, Senator Larry Mavhima urged party members to mobilise more support to dilute the opposition’s influence in the Gokwe district.

“Let us take this opportunity to go and take national IDs for free and register to vote as it will help the party to gunner more votes than the previous years. Let’s drum up the support for our candidate and win resoundingly,” he said.

The ruling party’s candidate, Spencer Tshuma promised to take the development agenda to another level once elected into office.

“We have been doing life-changing programmes before and I promise the people of Gokwe Kabuyuni that once elected in the office, I will continue with those development projects. We are targeting to change the face of Gokwe and embrace Vision 2030,” he said.

The party is confident of a clean sweep in the 27 August by-election when Tshuma battles it out with Costin Muguti of the Citizens Coalition for Change.

Meanwhile, more than 200 women from the Gokwe Kabuyuni community, who completed training in various business projects rolled out by the ruling party, received certificates. ZBC