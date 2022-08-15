ZAMBEZI BONFIRE GIG FLOPS

The Mighty Zambezi Bonfire gig, which was meant to usher party animals into summer, did not live to its billing.

Although some enjoyed the general outdoor atmosphere while boozing at Donnybrook Park, the choice of performing artists was wrong.

Organisers roped in Holy 10 and Tamy Moyo, who are still learning to perfect their acts.

Holy 10 failed to engage with the crowd.

Tamy had a bad day in office and the songbird could be heard telling the audience that she was not hearing anyone singing along.

The event, which was lit at around 8.30pm, also proved that the fire marshals did not rehearse enough as they appeared disorientated.

First, the lighting was set for 7:30pm but, despite being moved back, there was disorganisation as some of the marshals almost tripped over themselves inside a perimeter fence, as they lit the 10×10 bonfire.

One good reason the event had managed to attract attention was that the lighting was going to be a spectacle with the bonfire expected to be lit from long range, using bows and arrows.

However, much to everyone’s surprise, the bonfire was lit using long sticks.

Although the VIP and VVIP sections were marked around the park, one could easily find a way into the secluded zone.

Revellers showed up in their numbers to witness the bonfire, and probably enjoy the music, but felt short changed for an event that cost them US$10 for a ticket.

As if that was not enough, ticket mongers could be seen roaming around the main entrances, selling duplicate tickets, despite a bar code on the same ticket.

However, some enjoyed the return of the bonfire, after a two-year hiatus.

The general consensus was that organisers had tried their best to create an upmarket event but were let down by the performing artists. H Metro