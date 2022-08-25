ZACC : WADYAJENA EVIDENCE OVERWHELMING

THE Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (Zacc) yesterday said evidence against Zanu PF Gokwe Nembudziya legislator Justice Mayor Wadyajena in a case where he faces US5,8 million fraud charges was “overwhelming.”
Zacc implored the National Prosecution Authority (NPA) to
do “justice” to the case.
Wadyajena and his accomplices, Cottco managing director
Pious Manamike, marketing manager Maxmore Njanji, Fortunate Molai also of
Cottco and Chiedza Danha, director for Pierpont Moncroix Mauritius were
arrested by Zacc last week.
They were granted $200 000 bail each by Harare magistrate
Stanford Mambanje on charges of fraud and money laundering involving US$5,8
million.
In a statement on Twitter yesterday Zacc said: “The
evidence against Mayor Justice Madyajena is overwhelming. We have investigated
him, seized his assets and issued his arrest. But we do not have the power to
prosecute.
“We strongly urge the prosecution authorities to deliver
justice for the people of Gokwe and Zimbabwe.
We have uncovered the following evidence against Madyajena: US$5,834 million
stolen from public funds, trucks and trailers worth US$1,480 million. Zimbabwe
deserves justice.”
But Zacc spokesperson John Makamure disowned the statement
saying it had been uploaded by someone who had not been authorised.
The initial statement was temporarily deleted on Twitter to
correct a spelling error of Wadyajena’s name, which had been written as
Madyajena before it was reposted.
However, the tweet with a spelling error was later
reposted.
“We have pulled down the tweet, so there is no issue
there,”Makamure said.
“This is an internal matter which needs not to be
publicised. Whoever uploaded the statement on our Twitter handle did so without
authority from the superiors. The statement does not represent the position of
Zacc as an institution.”
Harare magistrate Barbara Mateko last week issued a warrant
of search and seizure for 24 vehicles among them a fleet of trucks and super
cars belonging to Wadyajena.
The court ordered Wadyajena and his co-accused to surrender
passports and title deeds for their properties and remanded them to September
8, 2022.
Two South Africa-bound super cars, a Lamborghini and BMW
X6m belonging to the embattled legislator were impounded at Beitbridge Border
Post last Friday.
But addressing party supporters in his constituency earlier
this week, Wadyajena said he did not care even if the State seizes all his
properties.
He said: “Let them take the trucks, let them take the cars.
Even if they want to take my houses, let them take them.”
Wadyajena was not picking calls when NewsDay sought his
comment last night.
Both prosecutor-general Nelson Mutsonziwa and NPA
spokesperson Angeline Munyeriwa were not picking calls.
But Judicial Service Commission secretary Walter Chikwanha
told NewsDay that the judicial officers would deal with the matter diligently.
“I want to assure you that we have anti-corruption courts
that are fully functional to deal with the case. The courts have magistrates,
judges and judicial officers that are ready to deal with the matter,” Chikwanha
said. Newsday
