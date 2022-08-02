YOU HAVE A CASE TO ANSWER : MAGISTRATE TELLS RUSHWAYA

ZIMBABWE Miners Federation president Henrietta Rushwaya’s application for discharge in her bribery trial was dismissed by Harare magistrate Learnmore Mapiye yesterday.

The magistrate ordered Rushwaya to her defence, which means she has to explain why airport officials would lie that she attempted to bribe them.

Rushwaya took to the witness stand and testified as the star witness in her defence.

She denied offering Civil Aviation Authority of Zimbabwe employee Owen Sibanda any money, as alleged, saying she had no reason to do so.

“I didn’t possess any $5 000, I didn’t offer him any money because I didn’t have anything,” she said.

“I didn’t offer him any money. I had no reason to offer him any money considering that his duty is scanning bags and to ensure the free passage of travellers.

“There was no need for me to give him money over a duty that doesn’t entail him to receive money for him to allow free passage.

“If I had the intention to smuggle, I would have given it to someone else.

“Assuming I had the money, according to Zimbabwean laws, upon such an offer Sibanda should have caused my arrest because one is allowed to pass with US$2 000 only and that amount would have been in excess.”

Rushwaya said she believes Sibanda teamed up with her enemies in the mining industry to tarnish her image.

In cross examination, Sheila Mupindu, on behalf of the State, questioned Rushwaya whether she had proof of the connivance between State witness Sibanda and her so-called enemies.

Mupindu also asked why they would lie under oath if she didn’t offer them a bribe?

In his submissions last week, Sibanda said he was not offered money in any form.

The matter will return to court on August 11 for judgment. H Metro