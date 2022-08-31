WOMAN RAPES JUVENILE

A 22-year-old Lupane woman has been arraigned before the courts for allegedly forcing a 14-year-old boy from her village into sexual intercourse.

Lupane magistrate Ndumo Masuku heard that Thobekile Moyo from Mpofu village had turned the juvenile boy, name withheld for ethical reasons, into a sexual partner as she would frequent his place of residence and sometimes ask him to accompany her for a beer drink at the nearby shops.

The sex escapade started in 2020 and the matter only came to light when suspicious villagers and the boy’s family, tracked Moyo’s footprints to the boy’s bedroom recently.

She was not asked to plead to aggravated indecent assault when she appeared before Masuku and was remanded in custody to this Friday.

Moyo was advised to approach the High Court for bail because of the seriousness of the crime.

For the State, Nobukhosi Moyo said Moyo visited the victim’s place of residence sometime in 2020 when she knocked at a bedroom hut where he was sleeping and when he opened, asked him to accompany her to her place of residence.

“The accused asked the complainant to spend the night at her place of residence and threatened to assault him when he initially refused,” said the prosecutor.

The court heard that the boy later agreed to sleep over and Moyo ordered him to remove his clothes and join her in bed whereupon the two had sex multiple times during the night.

The two continued having sex on several occasions on different days and neighbours started suspecting when they saw the two hanging around and visiting bottle stores together.

A report was made to the police when the accused’s footprints were tracked to the boy’s hut recently leading to Moyo’s arrest. CITE