WOMAN ARRESTED FOR CIRCULATING SISTER-IN-LAW'S NUDE PICS



A 40-YEAR-OLD woman landed in the dock yesterday facing charges of circulating her sister-in-law’s nude pictures.

Trevelyn Veronica was remanded out of custody when she appeared before Harare magistrate Yeukai Dzuda. Veronica is being charged with cyber bullying and harassment.

She will be back in court on October 25, pending finalisation of investigations.

The State said on August 13, Veronica captured her sister-in-law Mirriam Alwan’s pictures, while she was naked, using her phone.

It is alleged that later that day, Veronica circulated them to two recipients.

Mirriam received the pictures from her aunt on the same day, but could not download them since she was out of data bundles.

Mirriam also received the same pictures from her boyfriend, who resides in South Africa.

She was shocked when she managed to download the pictures.

Mirriam asked her boyfriend and aunt where they got the pictures and they both pointed to Veronica.

She reported the matter to the police, which led to the arrest of Veronica.

Zebedia Bofu led the State. H Metro