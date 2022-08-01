WIFE STEALS US$1.5 MILLION FROM HUSBAND

A HARARE woman was summoned to court to answer to theft of trust property charges after she allegedly stole US$1,5 million that she had been given for safekeeping by her husband.

The suspect, Jannet Tamangani, was not asked to plead when she appeared before Harare magistrate Ignatio Mhene.

Tamangani is also facing two fraud charges in which she is accused of unlawfully removing her husband from directorship of the couple’s two companies.

She is also being accused of stealing her husband’s firearm.

The court heard that sometime in December 2019, Tafadzwa Tamangani entrusted his wife with US$1,5 million, which were proceeds from their businesses Xtreme Action Cleaners and Royal Flair Events, in which they were both directors.

Tamangani allegedly stole the money and went on holiday with her children outside the country.

The matter came to light when she refused to hand over the money on her return, prompting her husband to file a police report in May last year.

The court heard that in 2019, Tamangani instructed her company registration consultant to remove and replace her husband from the directorship of their two companies.

She allegedly also unlawfully changed the banking details to deny him access to the company funds.

When the matter came to light the couple failed to reach a compromise, leading to Tamangani’s arrest.

Tamangani also handed over a gun she had stolen from her husband to the police, after being questioned on its whereabouts.

Shepherd Makonde appeared for the State. H Metro