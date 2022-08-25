WE WILL KICK YOU OUT : ED WARNS DIVISIVE ELEMENTS

AHEAD of the War Veterans League elective conference next month, President Mnangagwa has called for democratic contestation and acceptance of results, saying divisive tendencies have no place in the ruling party.
President Mnangagwa, who is Zanu PF First Secretary, said
party members must always be guided by tenets of love, peace and unity even
when contesting for positions.
Speaking at the 365th Zanu PF Politburo session at the
party headquarters in Harare yesterday, President Mnangagwa said those who
clandestinely interfere with the business of the War Veterans League must stand
warned.
“I urge members of the War Veterans League who have
grievances to use the correct party systems and procedures. Those who
clandestinely interfere with the business of the War Veterans League stand
warned.
“This strategic League must be anchored on discipline more
so that its members are trained cadres. You must therefore reject interference.
Musabatwa nemweya waRigioni (Legion),” said President Mnangagwa.
Zanu PF established the War Veterans League wing which is
set to hold its inaugural conference from September 9-10 this year.
War veterans have successfully held district and provincial
elections to nominate their leadership which will represent them at their
conference ahead of the Zanu-PF National People’s Congress set for October.
“It is through this defining spirit of unity, love and
loyalty for our party that we have seen the successful structuring of the War
Veterans League across districts and provinces.
“By its nature, democracy is about contestation as well as
differences in opinions. However, these must never be allowed to degenerate
into divisions.
“The war of liberation and subsequent victory over the
oppressive white colonial administration remind us all of the importance of
uniting around a common objective,” said President Mnangagwa.
As such, the President said, preparations for the holding
of the first conference of the War Veterans League and National People’s
Congress should be scaled up.
He said in terms of the party constitution, there are
processes and procedures which must be undertaken prior to these events.
President Mnangagwa said party structures, particularly the
cells, branches and districts, must be vibrant and recruit members to join the
party.
His remarks come as Zanu PF is targeting to mobilise at
least 5 million voters to ensure a resounding victory in the 2023 harmonised
elections.
In his address, President Mnangagwa welcomed those who are
defecting from the strife-torn opposition CCC, saying the door remains open to
those who wish to join the winning team Zanu PF.
Only last week, Zanu PF welcomed 33 defectors from CCC in
Gwanda, Matabeleland South.
When they left CCC, the defectors likened opposition
politics to someone who walks into a “No Through Road” zone, saying they were
enticed by the Second Republic’s development drive.
“We acknowledge and welcome new members who are coming back
home to Zanu PF in their numbers. Going forward, let us diligently impart the
new membership with the ideology, values and culture of our revolutionary mass
party,” President Mnangagwa said.
Zanu PF, he said, remains a people’s party and will forge
ahead with its overarching goal to unite the people of this great country under
its banner.
“Let us, therefore, defend and advance policies, programmes
and projects that guarantee that our people remain owners and custodians of
their own destiny.
“In this context, I am pleased to advise the Politburo that
on the economic front, the 2022 National Budget and Mid-Term Fiscal Policy
Review, among other economic measures, are bearing fruit. It is the task of the
leadership of the party to raise the consciousness of the grassroots membership
on these matters,” said the President.
Zanu PF, President Mnangagwa added, remains a party that is
committed to lifting the living standards of people and taking them out of
poverty and into prosperity. “I, therefore, challenge the party departments to
be strategic in terms of policy co-ordination and serve as catalysts for the
realisation of the various resolutions made by the party.
“As the 2022/2023 Summer Cropping Season beckons, I call
upon the structures of the party to mobilise every household to take part in
the various agriculture initiatives,” he said. Herald
