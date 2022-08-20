WE WILL BLOCK BUDGET : MPs FUME OVER FUEL COUPONS

Legislators on Friday threatened to block Finance minister Mthuli Ncube’s mid-term budget as they protested against treasury’s failure to provide them with fuel and to cater for their welfare.
The legislators held a tense meeting with Ncube’s deputy
Clemence Chiduwa at the government caucus room in Parliament where they
demanded money for their upkeep.
The meeting came after some MP’s were left stranded having
failed to refuel their cars at the Central Mechanical Equipment Department
(CMED) because there was no fuel.
Chiduwa was allegedly forced to send officials from the
ministry to disburse cash to the MPs so that they could return home after
Parliament adjourned.
Other MP’s reportedly got their money at around 10pm on
Friday.
“We were given CMED coupons, but there is no fuel at CMED
and some MPs were now stranded and some were given Petrotrade coupons, but some
MP’s said there were no Petrotrade garages where they stay,” a Zanu PF
legislator said.
Last week some legislators were allegedly thrown out of
hotels in Harare after Parliament failed to pay for their stay.
“MP’s said they are not going to pass the supplementary
budget if their welfare is not improved,” another legislator said.
Other MP’s have resorted to selling coupons to board Zupco
buses when coming to parliament.
MPs accused the Finance ministry of releasing huge amounts
of money to fund the military and the President’s Office while ignoring other
departments.
Opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) Kambuzuma MP
Willias Madzimure confirmed the meeting yesterday evening.
“I can confirm the meeting, which was held on Friday. It
was not only about the welfare of MPs but the welfare of government workers as well,” Madzimure said.
Zanu PF chief whip Pupurai Togarepi claimed the meeting was
only organised for legislators to be given an update on their fuel coupons.
“The fuel issue was resolved, and the new supplier has
promised to avail fuel at numerous filling stations throughout the country,”
Togarepi said.
“The concern by MPs was the distribution of fuel points
offered by the new supplier.
“This was clarified and members were satisfied.
“Government has always provided enough resources for
parliament and I am sure Parliament administration will ensure hotels are
booked in time to avoid confusion.”
Ncube last month proposed a supplementary budget of $929
million, mainly to fund rising employment costs. Standard
