WE WERE SHOWERED WITH MONEY : JAIL FOR GRAVE SEX

HAVING sex on top of a grave in the presence of bemused mourners has earned a 39-year-old Mutare woman two months’ imprisonment.

Tatenda Chadyiwa was last week convicted on her own guilty plea when she appeared before Mutare provincial magistrate, Mr Richard Ramaboa.

Chadyiwa was facing charges of indecent exposure as defined in Section 77 (1) (a) of the Criminal (Codification and Reform)Act, Chapter9.23.

Mr Ramaboa sentenced Chadyiwa to four months’ imprisonment before suspending two months on condition that she does not commit any sexual related crime for the next two years.

Her partner in crime, Luckmore Sithole (27), had his guilty plea altered until the court ascertains his mental status.

He was remanded to August 12 pending mental examination by at least two doctors.

Mr Thurstone Mubvumbi and Ms Mazvita Kadenha prosecuted.

The court heard that on July 28, Chadyiwa and Sithole became intimate on top of a grave at Dangamvura Cemetery, in full view of mourners.

The State said the incident happened after the burial of the late Marlon Mutisi.

Sithole said he thought the intimacy was the rite of passage for Mutisi’s burial as they were offered money by mourners for them to be intimate.

“We were first offered US$20 for us to be intimate. We were also showered with US$10 notes and this motivated us to do it in the presence of mourners.

“I thought it was the rite of passage for the deceased because everyone was cheering us on and ululating,” said Sithole.

Chadyiwa chipped in: “The late Mutisi was well known for being promiscuous, so we were just mimicking what he used to do. We did not know that it was an offence. We were giving our late friend a befitting send-off.

“However, I cannot say we actually had sex, Your Worship. We just stripped our clothes and had foreplay,” she said. Manica Post