WE WERE LET DOWN : ABUSE VICTIMS AS SCOUTS LEADER DIES

ALLEGED victims of Bulawayo boy scouts’ leader Norman Scott who died last week have said they feel let down as the wheels of justice turned slowly in dealing with their sexual crimes complaint.
Scott died last Sunday at a time when his victims were
demanding justice for sexual crimes committed for over 40 years against boy
scouts.
Scott’s victims yesterday said his death was a missed
opportunity in justice delivery as he escaped prosecution.
“It took immense courage for victims to come forward and it
feels like this urgency was not followed through respectively by the
prosecuting officers. We are left to wonder what priority sexual crimes are
given,” said one of the victims.
“In short the victims feel let down by the legal system and
this may even send a message to peadophiles that they are unlikely to be
stopped in Zimbabwe.”
Another victim called for more attention in addressing
sexual abuse crimes.
“It is time that this circle of abuse is stopped once and
for all to safeguard our children in the future. I ask that the Zimbabwe Police
Commissioner and the National Prosecuting Authority take the appropriate action
to protect the community,” he said.
Although the victims told Chronicle that they had been
willing to pursue the case but it was stalled, National police spokesperson
Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said the victims were not forthcoming in
aiding the investigation.
“I confirm that police arrested the suspect. We also have
dockets where the prosecution has given instructions on what needs to be done
in terms of medical reports. The prosecution raised concerns that some
witnesses are not cooperating,” said Asst Comm Nyathi last week.
However, victims said they did not receive any
communication on what was required to move the case forward. Chronicle
