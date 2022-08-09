WE HAVE NOT BEEN PAID : ENUMERATORS

ENUMERATORS, who participated in the 2022 national housing and population census, are yet to be paid their allowances by the Zimbabwe Statistical Agency (ZimStat), NewsDay can reveal.

The enumerators, most of them teachers, have complained that they have been short-changed by ZimStat which has already released preliminary results of the census before paying their dues.

“We have not received the allowances that we signed for when we were engaged by ZimStat for the enumeration process. Back then, the interbank rate was just below $150 to US$1, but imagine what the amount would be if the payment is done now at that rate,” a teacher from Chitungwiza, who requested anonymity told NewsDay.

“We only received allowances for training. But they have already announced the census results before paying us, imagine. They have completely forgotten us.”

ZimStat public relations executive Roland Chiringa confirmed that the enumerators have not been paid.

“The enumerators have been given part payment for the exercise. It is true, but for now I cannot give you detailed information on how they will be paid because I am not on duty,” Chiringa said. Newsday