WE HAVE JURISDICTION : MARRY'S APPLICATION DISMISSED

A HARARE magistrate has dismissed Vice-President Constantino Chiwenga’s estranged wife, Marry Mubaiwa’s application challenging the local courts’ jurisdiction to try her for murder.
Mubaiwa had argued that local courts had no authority to
try her for a crime that was allegedly committed in South Africa.
In her ruling, Harare magistrate Feresi Chakanyuka said the
parties involved were both Zimbabweans and the court had a right to deal with
the matter as there was no breach of international law.
“There was no evidence of the South African government
investigating this matter. The court has every right to deal with this matter
according to the Constitution,” Chakanyuka said.
Mubaiwa is facing charges of attempting to kill Chiwenga
when he was hospitalised at a hospital in Pretoria, South Africa back in 2019.
In her application, Mubaiwa through her lawyer said the
alleged offence was committed outside the territorial jurisdiction of the local
courts.
The matter was remanded to September 29 for trial
commencement.
Lancelot Mutsokoti prosecuted
Allegations are that between June 22 and July 8, 2019,
Mubaiwa refused to take Chiwenga to hospital in time for emergency medical
attention.
She allegedly also removed Chiwenga’s life support system
when he was hospitalised.
She denies the charge. Newsday
0 comments:
Post a Comment