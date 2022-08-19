WE HAVE JURISDICTION : MARRY'S APPLICATION DISMISSED

A HARARE magistrate has dismissed Vice-President Constantino Chiwenga’s estranged wife, Marry Mubaiwa’s application challenging the local courts’ jurisdiction to try her for murder.

Mubaiwa had argued that local courts had no authority to try her for a crime that was allegedly committed in South Africa.

In her ruling, Harare magistrate Feresi Chakanyuka said the parties involved were both Zimbabweans and the court had a right to deal with the matter as there was no breach of international law.

“There was no evidence of the South African government investigating this matter. The court has every right to deal with this matter according to the Constitution,” Chakanyuka said.

Mubaiwa is facing charges of attempting to kill Chiwenga when he was hospitalised at a hospital in Pretoria, South Africa back in 2019.

In her application, Mubaiwa through her lawyer said the alleged offence was committed outside the territorial jurisdiction of the local courts.

The matter was remanded to September 29 for trial commencement.

Lancelot Mutsokoti prosecuted

Allegations are that between June 22 and July 8, 2019, Mubaiwa refused to take Chiwenga to hospital in time for emergency medical attention.

She allegedly also removed Chiwenga’s life support system when he was hospitalised.

She denies the charge. Newsday