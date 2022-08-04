WE ARE BAFFLED : BOSS PANGO'S FAMILY

FAR away from the razzmatazz of what had become his life in the fast lane, killer Ximex Mall dealer, Tafadzwa “Boss Pango” Murengwa, was buried at his rural home in Guruve yesterday.
The 29-year-old’s death by suicide is still a shock to his
family.
A funeral service was held in Harare yesterday morning
before his burial in Murengwa Village, where mourners were given time for body
viewing.
There has been speculation around the country that Boss
Pango didn’t die.
Many of those, who were trapped in a web of doubt, said
they would only accept his death if his body was viewed in public.
One of his uncles, Vincent Murengwa, said Pango could have
been saved if he had sought their counsel.
“We knew nothing about his love troubles and if only he had
told us, maybe, we could have advised and prevented this tragedy.
“He was reserved and had even lied to another uncle that he
was going to China.
“He never said anything to us, and all we know is what’s on
those audios circulating on social media.
“The whole family is still in shock and struggling to come
to terms with the fact that he took his own life, and that of his girlfriend,”
said Murengwa.
He revealed that they were willing to compensate the
Dzapatas, whose daughter Samantha was gunned down by Pango, last Friday.
“We engaged the Dzapatas and they said they will get back
to us over the issue.
“Izvi zvinhu zvatakaitirwa nevana so, none of us is to
blame and we all should meet halfway,” he said.
Pango’s fellow Ximex dealers were pallbearers at the
burial.
The family said it’s still waiting for post-mortem results
to determine Pango’s actual cause of death.
Earlier, police announced that the dealer died after
downing a chemical. H Metro
