VUZU PARTY SHAKES BYO

Parents in Bulawayo were on high-alert after a disturbing advert of a planned booze and wild sex orgy, popularly known as Vuzu, by pupils from schools around the city who wanted to celebrate the end of second term by abusing alcohol and engaging in sexual activities leaked.
Vuzu parties are indoor gatherings that are common in
Bulawayo.
They are mostly held by teenagers without adult supervision
where beer drinking, drugs and illicit sex take place.
The organisers advertised the event using social media but
the specifics of the venue remained a secret.
The organisers only indicated that the party would take
place on August 4.
The orgy-like event which was slated to be held under the
theme “Be Mine Sex Party” where the pupils were going to openly engage in
various sexual acts while competing with one another.
Investigations by B-Metro established that it was a party
to celebrate leaving school at the end of the second term.
It was busted by some alert parents after it received high
publicity on social media.
Part of the requirements for participants on the invitation
obtained by B-Metro was that attendees, particularly girls, were going to be in
lingerie.
The party was expected to go on until 8pm during which
participants would engage in sex marathons.
The victors of the competition were termed king and queen
of the moment and were going to get all the gate takings which were going to be
collected before the party.
Parents who stumbled on details of the planned sex party
acted promptly and sent warnings to others asking them to be on heightened
alert.
“Dearest Parents. Please note that it has come to our
attention that learners from schools around Bulawayo are planning to have a
Vuzu party tomorrow (Thursday).
“Please do talk to your children and please check their
satchels for civilian clothes as they leave home”, read the message that was
circulated on social media alerting parents of the planned sex party.
The leaked sex party advert received criticism from parents
who also revealed how it was planned and executed away from the prying eyes of
the public.
Glory Maplanka from Northend suburb said the planned sex
party was a tip of the iceberg of what is happening in children’s social lives.
“The planned sex party is a social problem we need to nip
in the bud because those children who have planned have social links with many
other children who they may corrupt if preventative measures aren’t taken.
Juvenile delinquency is a real problem we are facing as
parents of today,” said Maplanka.
Investigations by B-Metro also established that some of the
school children who attend these infamous sex parties are ‘spoilt brats’ who
can afford to spend on beers and drive their own cars.
“Where have we gone wrong as parents for our children to
engage in such sexual depravity? Is this the kind of life that we are modelling
to our children? Something needs to be done to avoid the holding of such sex
parties,” said another parent.
Martha Sibanda said although the organisers were supposed
to be arrested there could be other older men who were working behind the
scenes.
“Who knows, perhaps the sex party could have been sponsored
by people who produced the X-rated images and videos that are always going
viral on social media.
“We should, however, thank those parents that stumbled on
details of the planned party for their bold decision to expose by sending to
different WhatsApp groups,” she said. B Metro
0 comments:
Post a Comment