VID OFFICIAL ATTACKED FOR BEDDING BUSINESSMAN'S WIFE

A MAN, believed to be a Vehicle Inspectorate Department (VID) official, was severely bashed for allegedly dating the wife of a prominent Harare businessman.
In a video circulating on social media, the man is seen
bleeding from the mouth and being hit by unidentified men.
The victim has been identified as Dzikamai Musiza.
Although the area could not be established, the man was
seated on a couch, surrounded by five people, and being ordered to apologise to
the businessman (name withheld) for dating his wife.
He pleaded with them to forgive him and to stop the savage
attack.
“Taura kuti urikukumbira ruregerero rwei? Taura kuti
wakanyenga amaiguru,” a male voice is heard saying. Police are on record
discouraging people from pursuing mob justice. H Metro
