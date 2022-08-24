US$32K THEFT : SOCIALITE TESTIFIES IN COURT

SOCIALITE Luminitsa Jemwa was back in court yesterday to testify in the case she is accusing her landlord’s son of stealing US$32 000 in cash and jewellery.

The jewellery is worth US$152 000.

The suspect, Kundai Muradzikwa, appeared before Harare magistrate Feresi Chakanyuka.

Jemwa told the court that she had placed the money in a secure bag with a three-pin code.

She said it was impossible for her maid to break the bag and Muradzikwa was the one who had broken the bag after he had chased away her maid.

She further told the court that when she returned to Zimbabwe, she went to her rented apartment and noticed that her belongings, including the money, were missing.

Asked by prosecutor, Lancelot Mutsokoti, whether she asked him about what had transpired, Jemwa said Muradzikwa appeared shocked.

“I sent him a message and he seemed shocked and had no direct answer to what had transpired despite the fact that he had sent me pictures prior to my return to Zimbabwe.

The matter was postponed since Jemwa wasn’t feeling well and the magistrate ruled that it was in the interest of justice to postpone the matter until she is well.

The trial continues on September 8. H Metro