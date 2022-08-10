US$200 CONSULTATION FEE FOR PROPHET TURNED N'ANGA

A PROPHET has turned into a traditional healer and turned a Mabelreign street into a posh car show as dozens of upmarket clients jostle for his services.
Sekuru Tasvo, who was born Gift Muzanenhamo, abandoned his
faith healing practice to become a traditional healer.
He is now attracting hordes of clients, including
foreigners, seeking help for various ailments and a better life.
One of his neighbours told H-Metro that he initially
thought Sekuru Tasvo had opened a garage, which repairs posh vehicles only,
before he knew who he was.
“Expensive vehicles have been parking on this street for
some months now.
“At first, I thought our neighbour has started repairing
the latest vehicles before I learnt about his work.
“Another neighbour asked me if there was a funeral and we
kept guessing until we came to know about Sekuru Tasvo.
“He attracts a large number of Zimbabweans and people from
neighbouring countries,” said the neighbour.
When H-Metro visited the area yesterday, a number of people
claimed they had been queuing for more than a week to consult Sekuru Tasvo.
Sekuru Tasvo charges US$200 for VIP treatment and US$100
for consultation only.
“I travelled from Zaka last week, but I am yet to be
attended to because I only paid US$100.
“Some are paying US$200 for same day attention.
“I want to restore my wealth. I used to run businesses from
cross border trading.
“I used to smuggle fertilisers, farming equipment and other
items, and I believe that I was bewitched by one of my relatives in Zaka.
“I consulted a number of prophets and sangomas to no
avail,” he said.
One woman said she was told her child was living with a
snake in her body and wanted it removed.
Sekuru Tasvo has more than 10 interpreters, as he speaks to
his clients, in another language.
He serves his clients free food but accommodation has
become a challenge.
“Tirikurara panze semombe dzirimudanga munosangana hono
nehadzi,” said a man awaiting his turn for consultation.
Clients consult Sekuru Tasvo barefooted and ablution
facilities are also a challenge, as people queue to use one toilet.
“I came all the way
from South Africa and I hope my problems will be solved by Sekuru Tasvo,” said
one of the clients.
One client had a white bird, which was fed some charms, and
she was excited to watch it fly away, saying her problems had been solved, at
least, from instructions she got from the healer.
Some were busy looking into a glass mug, anticipating to
see their enemies, as per the healer’s instructions.
Others were simply starring into clay pots, filled with
water, expecting the same outcome. H Metro
