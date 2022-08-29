UK-BASED ZIMBA : 14 WOMEN STEP FORWARD



A UK-based Zimbabwean man is at the centre of a storm for allegedly dating both single and married women and swindling them of their money.

Daniel Muparagwa’s shenanigans are all over social media platforms after he was exposed by one, Vimbai Chimbumu, who went live on Facebook, at his house, following a clash with another woman at the place.

He had invited her to his place following a four-month romance.

In her Facebook Live recording on August 13, several women bombarded Chimbumu’s inbox crying foul over Daniel’s scamming of unsuspecting women.

It is alleged Daniel approaches unsuspecting women, via Facebook and Instagram, pretending to be looking for genuine love before then requesting financial help.

He has been doing this to women in the UK and Zimbabwe for quite some time now.

Contacted for comment, Daniel told H-Metro: “Zvimwe zvinyaya hazvina simudziro yazvinoita a respected profession such as yours,” he said.

H-Metro probed 14 women who all claimed they were duped by Daniel.

Vimbai admitted she is a victim of Daniel’s scam and urged other women to open up.

“He is a womaniser, with romance scam intentions, from what has come out on social media.

“I exposed him after I went to his house and found out that he had another woman there.

“I then did a live video on Facebook, before several women approached me, complaining about him,” said Vimbai.

“Some are pregnant, as we speak, while some are victims of his scam.

“They lost their monies. More are still coming.

“Most of them aivakumbira mari.

“About 14 women have come forward and more are still coming.

“This guy is an animal, and many women are crying because of him.

“Some are afraid since, he has been threatening them,” she said.

H-Metro also spoke to the other women who preferred anonymity.

“He would lie to women that his wife, who brought him to the UK, was cheating on him then would propose to so many women and ask for money from them.

“He claims that he built a house, but it is actually his wife who took a loan to build the house back home.

“He scammed many women of their money and installed solar panels at the house in November last year.

“He posted all this on social media, making it look like he is working hard, while he’s busy scamming women,” said the victim.

Another woman had no kind words for Daniel. “He sweet talks women, when proposing to them, promising real love and then swindles them of their money.

“He has two baby mamas, one in Zim and one in South Africa. Vana haasi kuchengeta.

“So, the issue came to light when Vimbai and another one Gina clashed at the same house.

“That’s when Vimbai did the live video,” she said.

Another victim said: “He got one social worker in the UK to marry him soon after being released from prison in South Africa.

“He didn’t declare or disclose his criminal convictions and got into the and UK started working in care and womanising, and asking for money.

“Daniel was brought to the UK by his then wife in December 2020 on a spousal visa.

“He came here when he had just come out of prison in South Africa, where he was living illegally.

“He was involved in drug trafficking and there are newspaper reports to that effect.

“He was investigated at work for abuse of a vulnerable adult and for sharing confidential information.

“He has two children in Africa that he is not looking after,” said one woman.

“We want women to be aware of him and not be duped.

“We didn’t know each other with Vimbai prior to this.”

Other victims are afraid to come out since they are married, but H-Metro has screenshots of their inbox confessions to Vimbai.

“Some women are scared for their reputation and relationships.

“Some are pregnant, and some have kids.

“It’s obvious he is choosing his victims carefully and in a calculative manner.

“These are unsuspecting women and l think atori nebusiness plan kudya vakadzi and it’s not only in the UK, ane vari ku Zim futi.

“He uses Facebook and Instagram kunyenga. He is always online fishing for victims.

“But he needs to be stopped and we don’t want any more women to fall prey to him,” added a victim.

“Do you know the other woman wakadhumanisa Vimbai with at his house anonzi Gina?

“That woman was actually made to pay his £750 rent last month.

“Can you imagine making a woman pay rent in a house you are bringing other women to?

“It’s so heartless,” said another woman. H Metro