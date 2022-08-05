TWO MOURNERS ROMP AS BROTHER OWNER IS LAID TO REST

TWO mourners stripped to their birthday suits before embarking on a steamy sex romp on top of a grave at Dangamvura Cemetery in broad daylight last week on Thursday as the funeral of a Mutare brothel owner degenerated into a reincarnation of the Biblical Sodom and Gomorrah.
The appalling incident happened just after the interment of
the late Maroni Mazvita Karinda.
The shocking episode has since gone viral on various social
media platforms after other mourners filmed the act in two separate videos.
The videos start with the lady, a well-known commercial sex
worker only identified as Tatenda or Mai Keisha, undressing while asking if
anyone is willing to be intimate with her.
All this happens in full view of mourners who had just
finished laying to rest the 45-year-old Sakubva brothel operator, Karinda.
Tatenda’s invitation was gladly accepted by a middle aged
man who is understood to be a loafer who frequents the area near Sakubva
Roundabout.
Mourners are then heard shouting “bvisa, bvisa, bvisa,
bvisa” (remove your clothes), and the man started removing his clothes.
Onlookers started showering the protagonists with US dollar
notes as they finished undressing.
Just as the two were almost ready to engage in the act, the
drama was forced to a temporary halt as Tatenda insisted on using protection,
which was not readily available.
Finally, protection was secured and Tatenda started
caressing the man before the two got intimate in the full view of the cheering
mourners.
A brother to the deceased, Fungai Mazvita Karinda told The
Weekender that the family is not happy with what transpired during Maroni’s
funeral.
“We are not happy at all with what happened during the
funeral of our departed brother. These people started their uncouth behaviour
while we were still at home.
“As a family, we tried by all means to stop them, but they
turned a deaf ear to us. We told them that while they were his friends, they
should respect us, but they never relented,” he said.
Fungai said the culprits must be arrested in order to set a
precedence for would-be offenders.
“We hope and pray that these people will be arrested
because they literally hijacked my brother’s funeral to parade their
shamelessness.
‘‘Up to now we are yet to come to terms with what we saw
during our brother’s funeral,” he said.
Efforts to get a comment from Tatenda and the man she
engaged in the immoral act with were fruitless as she was said to have gone to
another city brothel where she is understood to be staying.
He partner could not be located at his usual workplace.
When contacted for comment, Manicaland provincial police
spokesperson, Inspector Nobert Muzondo said the culprits will be brought to
book.
“We thank you for bringing this matter to our attention. We
will pursue it until the culprits are brought to book. Those who engaged in the
act, those who filmed it and the ones who paid the two people to engage in it
have cases to answer. This is a serious matter that deserves our attention.
“We surely cannot tolerate such wayward behaviour. People
cannot be intimate in public, let alone on a grave during a funeral with
onlookers cheering as if they are watching a soccer match. It is unacceptable,”
said Inspector Muzondo.
When asked about the religious implications of such
behaviour from a Christian perspective, Pastor Davies English said the end
times are near.
“It is very strange. I suspect heavy duty Satanism
(hurombwa). Obviously, the end times are truly upon us because Jesus warned us
that in the last days, iniquity shall abound (Matthew 24:12).
“These kinds of things never used to be done in public, let
alone during funerals, but when people are shameless to this extent it only
shows that things have really gone haywire. So this should be a clarion call
for everyone to repent and give their lives to Jesus Christ and get ready for
the eternal life,” said Pastor English.
Zimbabwe Traditional Healers’ Association president, Mr
George Kandiero said: “This is sheer lack of discipline, typical of touts, sex
workers and hooligans.
“At the same time, this could be rituals that are common at
graves or during funerals. At times, some people do things that they would have
been instructed by the deceased to do upon their death.
“It might also be a result of the global interconnectedness
whereby we have adopted foreign and weird cultures.”
Lending credence to Mr Kandiero’s sentiments, the late
Harare Ximex Mall dealer, Boss Pangolin, real name Tafadzwa Russel Murengwa, is
alleged to have left bizarre burial instructions for his family to carry out.
The bizarre burial instructions were included in his
alleged suicide note.
In the leaked note, Boss Pangolin is alleged to have
instructed his family to call famous sangoma, Sekuru Banda, to come and collect
some undisclosed items from his bedroom. ManicaPost
