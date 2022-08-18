TWO FEMALE ROBBERS DRAGGED TO COURT

Four Chitungwiza robbers have been arrested with the latest two caught, Kudzaishe Ruvimbo Charuka and Melody Rwisai, appearing in court yesterday for remand on armed robbery charges.
Magistrate Yeukai Dzuda remanded them in custody to Monday
next week. Bail was opposed because one of the suspects, Davison Chinopenga,
could not attend court because he is unwell.
The latest two accused are connected to the case of Davison
Chinopenga and Patricia Mutedzi and the four are suspected to have been the
same gang responsible for a raid on a house that saw them steal cash and
appliances worth US$ 2 757 plus R1 000 cash after assaulting the occupant.
The State represented by Anesu Chirenje alleges that
Charuka, Rwisai, Mutedzi and Chinopenga went to a house armed with iron bars,
harmers and a broomstick.
Upon arrival, the gang allegedly forced open the main door
and went into the bedroom where they threatened the complainant, a woman, and
threatened to kill her if she did not hand over cash.
They then assaulted her with iron bars until she handed
over a cash box containing US$1 775 and R1 000. The gang then ransacked the
house stealing an HP laptop, two Huawei Mate 8 cellphones, a Techno spark 8
cellphone and a small Techno cellphone.
The gang then ordered the woman and other occupants of the
house to cover themselves with a blanket and they left the scene.
A stolen Huawei Mate 8 cellphone was later recovered from
Chinopenga’s girlfriend and Mutedzi was implicated as the driver of their getaway
vehicle. From the property stolen, only US$80 was recovered. Herald
