TWO CONNED VIA WHATSAPP GROUP

A HARARE woman has been arrested on allegations of duping two people of more than $300 000 via a WhatsApp group.

Chidochedu Karen Chakamanga, 24, was denied bail when she appeared before Harare magistrate Yeukai Dzuda, charged with fraud.

She will be back in court today for a bail hearing.

Allegations are that on June 30, Chakamanga misrepresented to Linda Pfukenyi, on a WhatsApp group, that she had US$1 300 and wanted RTGS.

Pfukenyi transferred $100 000 into Chidochedu’s bank account.

When she demanded the US dollars, Chakamanga denied ever posting on the WhatsApp group.

The total value stolen is $100 000. Nothing was recovered.

Further allegations are that on June 30, Tafadzwa Mavengere also responded to Chakamanga’s WhatsApp group post.

She responded by telling Mavengere to transfer the money into another bank account.

Mavengere made four transactions of $25 000 and a further $111 000.

The total value of stolen money from Mavengere is $211 000 and nothing was recovered.

Anesu Chirenje appeared for the State. H Metro