TOUTS KIDNAP TWO COPS

TWO Harare men are in trouble for allegedly kidnapping two on-duty policemen.

Shepherd Zharare (30) and Allan Zharare (18) appeared before Harare magistrate Barbara Mateko charged with kidnapping.

They were released on $20 000 bail each and will be back in court on September 9, for trial.

Allegations are that on Tuesday, the cops approached Shepherd and Allan, and two others, who are still on the run, at the corner of Mbuya Nehanda Street and Fidel Castro Road, where the first accused had parked a Toyota Hiace.

The court heard that the accused were touting for passengers and Shepherd had parked at an undesignated point.

The cops got into the vehicle and told Shepherd to drive to Harare Central Police Station as he was under arrest for operating unlawfully.

But, Shepherd sped off along Simon Mazorodze Road, while Allan and the other two accomplices assaulted the cops.

It is alleged the gang then pushed the policemen out of the vehicle.

After the fracas, the cops only arrested Shepherd and Allan, who were still at the scene.

Tinotenda Masimba appeared for the State. H Metro