THREE ZIMBAS SHOT DEAD IN SA

THREE Zimbabwean nationals were found dead with gunshot wounds in the Western Cape province of South Africa on Sunday morning.
Organised crime detectives who are investigating the deaths
have called on anyone with information related to the shootings to contact
their nearest police station.
Provincial police spokesperson Novela Potelwa said the
detectives were probing the murders after police were called out to Sakhelwe
Street, Mbekweni, Paarl at about 0500 hours on Sunday.
“One body was lying inside a vehicle, another behind the
same vehicle and the third one inside a shack on the premises,” Potelwa said.
“The ages of the deceased are 30, 33 and 40. Their
identities will be released once their next of kin have been informed.”
Community Safety MEC Reagen Allen expressed shock over
rising mass murder cases in rural towns in the Western Cape.
“Not so long ago, we were faced with a similar shooting in
Tulbagh. Our rural towns are not known for these types of horrendous crimes,
and it cannot become the norm. We dare not allow this lawlessness to take root
and continue,” Allen said.
“We need to flush out all aspects of criminality and take
our communities back.” Ian Cameron, director of community safety of non-profit
organisation Action Society, said: “If I look at these shootings and the time I
spent in Mbekweni, I don’t find it (the fatalities) surprising.
“I think Mbekweni has very serious violent criminals that
reside there. We are actually involved in a few cases there, but those are more
gender-based violence related.” –— IOL
0 comments:
Post a Comment