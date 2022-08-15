THIEVING TEACHER CAUGHT ON CCTV

A SCHOOL teacher was allegedly caught on closed-circuit television stealing sports kit and computers, a Harare court heard over the weekend.

Wyne Dirwayi, 28, of Dominican Little Rock Primary School was not asked to plead when he appeared before magistrate Yeukai Dzuda.

The school is represented by Amon Bvitira, its compliance officer.

The court heard that on August 5 this year, Dirwayi unlawfully entered the school premises through a window.

It is alleged that, after gaining entry into the office, he stole US$200, a Lenovo laptop, a Dell laptop, three soccer balls and 20 training cones.

He was captured by CCTV, which led to him being identified positively by the complainant and was subsequently handed over to the police.

He led detectives to his home and they recovered the soccer balls and 20 training cones. H Metro