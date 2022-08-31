THIEF STEALS 15 LAPTOPS IN A SHOP

A 31-year-old thief stole 15 laptops worth thousands of US dollars from a shop in Bulawayo after sending a salesperson manning the premise to buy him food at a local food outlet last Saturday.

The suspect, Nyasha Shumba was arrested two days later after he was spotted loading the laptops onto a bus in the city, two days later.

Investigations revealed that Shumba posed as a potential buyer who intended to buy 18 laptops from the shop before duping the salesperson to go and buy him food at Chicken Inn.

Taking advantage of the absence of the salesperson, Shumba then looted the laptops and disappeared.

A report was made after the offence was discovered.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the incident. Herald