TEACHER BEATS UP PUPIL OVER EXTRA LESSONS

A TEACHER at a Hatfield Secondary School bashed a student, for not attending extra lessons.

The pupil was left bleeding from the ear.

This has riled parents, who have children at Mutorwandishe Secondary School, who now want the teacher removed.

The teacher, Claudius Zwinyere, was arrested and has already appeared in court.

He was granted bail and is now awaiting his next court appearance for assault.

“We expressed our unhappiness at the conduct of Zwinyere to school authorities and that he must be removed,” said one of the parents.

“He displayed his evil side by mercilessly assaulting a child just for failing to attend extra lessons.

“If they don’t remove him from the school, we will withdraw our children.

“Mwana akarohwa zvekubuda ropa munzeve zvekuti akatokanganiswa kunzwa kwake,” said the disgruntled parent.

Zwinyere is alleged to have assaulted the pupil on June 6. The case was only reported on July 28, after being concealed for weeks.

He is reported to have resumed conducting extra lessons at the same school. H Metro