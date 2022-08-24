TEACHER BEATS UP PUPIL OVER EXTRA LESSONS

A TEACHER at a Hatfield Secondary School bashed a student, for not attending extra lessons.
The pupil was left bleeding from the ear.
This has riled parents, who have children at Mutorwandishe
Secondary School, who now want the teacher removed.
The teacher, Claudius Zwinyere, was arrested and has
already appeared in court.
He was granted bail and is now awaiting his next court appearance
for assault.
“We expressed our unhappiness at the conduct of Zwinyere to
school authorities and that he must be removed,” said one of the parents.
“He displayed his evil side by mercilessly assaulting a
child just for failing to attend extra lessons.
“If they don’t remove him from the school, we will withdraw
our children.
“Mwana akarohwa zvekubuda ropa munzeve zvekuti
akatokanganiswa kunzwa kwake,” said the disgruntled parent.
Zwinyere is alleged to have assaulted the pupil on June 6. The
case was only reported on July 28, after being concealed for weeks.
He is reported to have resumed conducting extra lessons at
the same school. H Metro
