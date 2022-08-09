skip to main
|
skip to sidebar
Home
About
Contact
Advertise
NewsdzeZimbabwe
Our Zimbabwe Our News
Home
News
Business
Entertainment
Tuesday, 9 August 2022
SURRENDER YOUR GUNS : NO QUESTIONS ASKED
Tuesday, August 09, 2022
NewsdzeZimbabwe
0
Posted in:
NEWS
Share to Twitter
Share to Facebook
Older Post
Home
0 comments:
Post a Comment
Follow NewsdzeZimbabwe
Recent Comments
Powered by Disqus
Follow NewsdzeZimbabwe
Popular Posts
MUTENDI DEMANDS CLEAN AND FAIR ELECTIONS
THE leader of the Zion Christian Church (ZCC), bishop Nehemia Mutendi yesterday pulled a shocker by calling on President Emmerson Mnangagwa ...
BOUNCER KILLS SELF AFTER CHEATING ROW
A HARARE bouncer allegedly committed suicide on Wednesday at a local hotel, along Samora Machel Avenue. He had close ties with top artist ...
GOVT OKAYS FOREX SCHOOL FEES
GOVERNMENT has given greenlight for schools to charge fees in United States (US) dollars, leading to calls for formal dollarisation as the m...
SANYATWE WEDS
PRESIDENT Mnangagwa has called on citizens to uphold peace ahead of next year’s harmonised elections. In a speech read on his behalf by Vi...
MZEMBI MOCKS ED'S CHICKS HANDOUT
Powered by
Blogger
.
Copyright © 2018
NewsdzeZimbabwe
| All rights reserved.
Design by Free
WP Themes
| Bloggerized by
Lasantha
-
Premium Blogger Themes
Microsoft Exchange Alternative
0 comments:
Post a Comment