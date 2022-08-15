STATE SEEKS MARRY'S PASSWORD TO CRACK MONEY LAUNDERING CASE

Police are waiting for a password from South Africa to open a disc of PDF documents to conclude their investigations into the money laundering charges faced by Marry Mubaiwa, investigating officer Detective Victor Masimba told the Harare Magistrates Court last Friday.

All local investigations were complete, he said.

“Outstanding is to obtain some information from South Africa,” said Det Masimba. “We have received some documents and also a disc containing the PDF files, but the CD Rom is equipped with a password.

“I had a conversation with Mr Chris Mutangadura from the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA). He indicated that there is need for the password so that they can open the PDF files and once we obtain the password, we will open the PDF, which has the information that we need.”

Det Masimba further submitted that the documents pass through diplomatic protocols before going to the NPA.

Mubaiwa’s lawyer Beatrice Mtetwa has applied for her client to be removed from remand, arguing that the State failed to complete its investigations in 32 months.

This means that she could still be summoned to face trial, but would not be compelled to come to court for interim remands and the bail conditions for this charge would fall away.

Ms Mtetwa said the State would not suffer any prejudice if Mubaiwa was removed from remand.

“The State had enough time to complete its investigations, but failed,” she said. “Therefore, the accused should be removed from remand.”The court will rule on the application tomorrow.

During the previous court sitting, magistrate Mr Stanford Mambanje ordered that the investigating officer should appear before him to explain the delays stalling progress towards Mubaiwa’s prosecution.

Mubaiwa is also waiting for a ruling on her application for discharge at the close of the State’s case in another trial on charges of assaulting her former maid, Ms Delight Munyoro.

That ruling is expected this Wednesday and if the magistrate finds that she has a case to answer, then her defence will open. Herald