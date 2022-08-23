SMUGGLER'S CHARMS RUN OUT AT ROBERT MUGABE AIRPORT

A 39-year-old woman was arrested at Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport trying to smuggle ammunition to South Africa last Friday.

The ammunition was stashed inside a plastic bottle with oil, razor blade and a magnet.

Precious Maunganidze claimed that she was given the ammunition by a prophet based in South Africa as a lucky charm.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said the ammunition was stashed inside a plastic bottle with oil, a razor blade and a magnet.

On the same day, members of the police deployed under ongoing operation “No to cross border crimes,” in Beitbridge arrested a foreign national, Mathabi Tshililo (32) at Limpopo Old Bridge, Beitbridge Border Post for smuggling a firearm and dangerous weapons into the country.

He was allegedly found with a Pietro Beretta Pistol, 50 x 9mm live rounds, two spears, an axe, a knobkerrie, a button stick, a pair of handcuffs, a pepper spray and an electric shocker.

In another case, last Thursday at around 7.10pm, detectives from CID Homicide in Harare swiftly reacted to a report of robbery and arrested Moses Mutswiri (46) and Carrington Garikai (42). The duo was allegedly seen by the public attacking a complainant with a machete before stealing a cellphone. The arrest led to the recovery of the machete. Herald