SITHOLE IS A NATIONAL HERO, SAYS ED

President Mnangagwa thinks that the accordance of national hero status to some and its withholding to others has been harsh in some cases and needs to be revisited.
In particular, Mnangagwa believes that Ndabaningi Sithole
who died more than 20 years ago and was buried in his rural home in Chipinge
deserved hero status and his case must be reviewed particularly as the country
celebrates the National Heroes Day today.
The President said this in his weekly column to the The
Sunday Mail.
He described Sithole as a luminary who despite his
shortcomings provided ideological guidance to fighters and politicians alike
during the country’s liberation struggle.
Sithole who was the first Zanu president and spent 10 years
in detention was refused hero status by the late President Robert Mugabe who
many thought used the honour to punish his personal enemies or appease his
group of friends.
Mnangagwa said Government therefore wants to honour and
give a ‘more forgiving eye’ to nationalists who contributed significantly to
the liberation struggle but had the hero status withheld because they deviated
at one stage or another.
“One man who looms large in the ranks of early leaders of
our nationalist movement but is not at our national shrine is Reverend
Ndabaningi Sithole, the inaugural leader of the Zimbabwe National African Union
at its formation after the 1963 split in the nationalist movement.
“Whatever his mistakes and missteps later in the struggle,
he deserves mention and acknowledgement in national annals,” reflected
Mnangagwa.
He said some nationalists who made mistakes did so because
they were walking a fresh path and did not have the benefit of hindsight. He
said a mature democracy need to more objectively look at its past, looking at
what are generally accepted truths.
“Forty-two years on and especially on a day like tomorrow
when we remember heroes of our National Struggle, we must take time to reflect
on our past, wars and all. In that reflection, we must remember that like
history itself, no human struggles ever follow straight lines. Struggles are
fraught with meanders, detours, missteps, tensions and contradictions, all of
which may now look easier to avoid or solve by hindsight. Yet as we all know,
men and women who make history enjoy no benefit of hindsight. Sunday Mail
