SIKHALA IN FRESH BAIL APPEAL

CCC lawmaker Job Sikhala has today mounted a fresh bail bid on changed circumstances in a matter he is accused of inciting his party followers to cause violence in revenge of the killing of Moreblessing Ali in Nyatsime sometime in July this year.
Sikhala is charged with incitement to commit public
violence.
Through his lawyer Ms Beatrice Mtetwa, Sikhala told the
court that he was prepared to pay $50 000 as bail.
He cited the fluxion of time since his initial court
appearance as a changed circumstance.
Sikhala also pointed that the State has not yet made an
enquiry over the alleged High Court bail condition violation, which the State
relied on when it first denied him bond.
The State opposed to the application saying the High Court
did not find fault in the court’s ruling when Sikhala approached the upper
court on appeal.
Mr Lancelot Mutsokoti, appearing for the State, said that
there was no changed circumstances in Sikhala’s case, he he wants the court to
believe. Herald
0 comments:
Post a Comment