SEX HAVEN FOR PUPILS : TEEN ARRESTED



AN 18-year-old was hauled to court yesterday for allegedly providing a “sex haven” for school-going children at his rented apartment.

The suspect, Raymond Bulawa, was not asked to plead when he appeared before Harare magistrate Stanford Mambanje.

Bulawa is being charged with providing young people with a place to engage in unlawful activities

The informant in the matter is Faith Mugwagwa, who is Bulawa’s co-tenant.

The court heard that on August 2, Mugwagwa returned from church in the afternoon and heard noises coming from Bulawa’s bedroom.

She tried to open the door, but it was locked. Mugwagwa went to the bathroom and also found the door locked, which prompted her to peep through the window.

She allegedly saw learners from a high school in Kuwadzana engaging in sexual activities.

The learners are alleged to have been drunk and there were empty alcohol bottles scattered in the room.

Mugwagwa notified the police, who arrested Bulawa. H Metro