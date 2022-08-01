SCHOOL MATRON SENDS PORN IN WHATSAPP GROUP

A MATRON at St Anne’s Goto Mission High School in Wedza is under fire after posting pornographic material in a parents’ WhatsApp group.

The group is meant to share issues concerning the school and the welfare of students.

Rambisai Nguruve shared pornographic content twice before pleading for forgiveness.

However, her pleas fell on deaf ears as parents lambasted her for her unacceptable conduct.

The parents were not happy with her behaviour, especially coming hard on the heels of the school making unwelcome headlines for the alleged abuse of female students by the chaplain.

The chaplain was accused of allegedly forcing girls to lift their skirts, for him to see whether they were not wearing skin tights.

Efforts to get a comment from the matron were fruitless.

The person who was answering the phone claimed to be her sister.

“Varidzi vephone vabuda, mirai vadzoke. She is my sister,” said the woman.

However, Nguruve apologised in the WhatsApp group.

“Sorry vebereki, phone yabatwa nevana veschool vandapa, sorry vabereki.

“Yanga ine vana veschool sorry vabereki.

“Vana vabereki, sorry inga ndikukumbira ruregerero.

“Sorry mubereki vana vandapa.

“Mhepo zvadzinoita dzinotungamira pamunenge usingade deadly hazard.

“Inga ndikuti sorry handina kuziva kuti vanga vachitambisa phone ndavasiyira, sorry vabereki.

“Ndaibvisa varipo ndofunga vaiona sorry coz vanga vakandiunganira, sorry.

“Vana vacho vabva vaita delete for me saka harichaita manje ndokumbirawo muite delete vabekeri,” she wrote.

But a fuming parent had no kind words for the matron.

“Parents, whether you support me or not, I do not care.

“Seeing what is happening at Goto is unacceptable, let’s help each other, don’t witness things such as these.

“If a woman can keep such material in her phone, and give the phone to children, what does it mean, we don’t like this.

“We don’t want our kids to copy such behaviour.

“Let the leaders lead by example. “Why would she keep such content, don’t support things which are wrong?

“Our wives are watching such content, what’s she sorry about? This is bad,” he said.

l Below are some of the responses from the parents:

But muchipa vana vachiona zvakadai here shuwa? — Concerned Parent.

***

Chero ukati vana, unochengeterei zvakadaro iwe Nguruve? — Concerned Parent.

***

Isai mapassword kuzviro zvenyu zvakatsveruka vana vasaona. — Concerned Parent.

***

Munopireiko vana vedu zvinhu zvinotyisa kudaro? Vana vedu vafa veduwe ndarwadziwa. — Concerned Parent.

***

Shava ndimi Matron here vanotichengetera vanasikana vedu? — Concerned Parent.

***

Hakuna mistake yekutumira kaviri imi. — Concerned Parent.

***

Matron akadai, bodo, hapana zviripo apa. Ndivo vanoda kudzingwa basa ava. — Concerned Parent.

***

Munhu mukuru anotombochengeterei zvakadai? It has to be investigated. — Concerned Parent.

***

Munhu uyu, you are not supposed to support her, anogona achitoona nevana porno, but nhasi vabva vati rega tikufumure from chaplain to matron, ma1 aya. H-Metro inotengwa neheading iyoyi. — Parent.

***

Chero asiri iye asender ambozviisirei muphone yaanopa vana vedu? Ngaanotengese kubhawa kwete kuita matron. — Parent.

***

Utinyare Rambisai Nguruve. — Concerned Parent.

***

Pamuchaona headline ye H-Metro ichiti St Anne’s yazviita zvakare now teaching porno, ndopamuchaona kut hazvina kupera. Tendeukai hama, nothing is hidden under the sun, kangoma kane koririsa. —Parent.

***

Panouya mwana wako achikuudza zvepono yaakaona mufoni ndopamuchaona kuti hazvina kupera. — Concerned Parent.

***

Vanhu ava vakuda kutijairira, especially headmaster wacho. Pakuda action against the administration from the head, vakutoita zvemafunnies.

“Who has evidence kuti mwana abata foni? Muridzi wefoni ndiye anotumira zvinhu. Vana vanopihwa mafone kuti vafone kwete kuti vaende paWhatsApp. — Concerned Parent. H Metro